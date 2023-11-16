Why the storm will end for this specialist sector

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

In theory, the biotech sector has plenty going for it from an investment perspective given that companies are aiming to develop drugs that are badly needed by people all around the world. However, it is a volatile part of the market, as the past couple of years have proven. Joining Kyle to explain why biotech has been out of favour, and making the case for why better times are ahead, is Rod Wong, founder and chief investment officer at RTW Investments, the investment manager of RTW Biotech Opportunities (LSE:RTW).

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.