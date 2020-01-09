Why Tesco is the best supermarket stock right now

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

There are areas in which Tesco needs to improve, most notably the restructuring of the European unit which is currently proving a drag on sales numbers. The transformation of the business in Poland in particular will need time to take effect, although with the Central European operation representing just 9% of overall sales, this is not vital to Tesco’s ongoing growth.

Similarly, the Asian business (also 9% of overall sales) is currently under strategic review, which could result in the disposal of the business for a sum estimated to be in the region of $9 billion.

In addition, Aldi and Lidl continue to make inroads into the sector, Asda could still be up for sale from its owner Walmart (NYSE:WMT), which would likely be accompanied by an aggressive stance from any new owner, while the likes of other potential new entrants such as Amazon remains an ominous possibility.

Even so, Tesco has likely done enough with this update to cement its place as the preferred play in the sector. The shares have reacted to steps the business has taken to consolidate its position in recent times, having risen 21% over the last year, as compared to a 9.7% gain for the wider FTSE 100 index.

As such, the market consensus of the shares as a "buy" will be under little threat.

