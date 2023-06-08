Why you may already be profiting from AI

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) is already being felt in multiple industries - but what does it mean for you and your money? Kyle welcomes interactive investor's Sam Benstead back to the pod to find out who's already benefiting from the next digital revolution, the companies leading the charge, and whether your portfolio is already exposed to it. Plus, they ask ChatGPT to pick some stocks.

Join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast.