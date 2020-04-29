Why you should back Warren Buffett (and his successor)

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

Spreading risk is a sensible investment strategy at the best of times; in the current circumstances it is especially important. It is obvious that a wide range of companies will come out of the coronavirus comparatively unscathed, while others will suffer disproportionately, and that is already partly reflected in share prices.

There is no shame in taking advantage of experts in uncertain times and there is surely none greater than Warren Buffett, the Sage of Omaha.

The company he founded, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), is a cross between a conglomerate and an investment trust. It operates as a holding company for a wide range of subsidiaries that generate cash to be used to buy even more companies.

Activities include financial services, reinsurance, transport, utilities, energy and manufacturing. It also takes stakes in other companies, usually those with solid trading performances or that have great potential.

Berkshire did pretty well in the 2019 calendar year, producing record earnings of $81 billion. That more than made up for a dip in 2018.

A slight concern was the poor final quarter, when operating profits dipped 23%, but, with such a spread of investments, the figures can bounce up and down a bit.

The overall trend is upwards – or at least it was until the coronavirus pandemic altered the whole business landscape.