Will fund managers cash in on a more favourable market backdrop?

Large valuation dispersion

Garraway Capital Management’s multi-asset fund manager Mark Harris says it is hard to know whether active managers might now be able to beat the S&P 500 where they couldn’t before, as there are a few complicating factors. One is the large valuation dispersion that is still ongoing, and another is the difficulty analysts are having in accurately forecasting company earnings.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about what companies are going to deliver, unless you’ve got a really stable stream of earnings,” he says. And, while value stocks look cheap relative to growth stocks, it is not clear whether they will be able to deliver earnings growth at the same pace in the long run.

“If you’re a bit fleet of foot and you’re not wedded to only one way of looking at valuation, then there are huge opportunities to make gains. And obviously there are always going to be idiosyncratic stock winners that surprise, especially in periods of uncertainty. But beating the S&P 500, because it has got so many of the long-term winners, is going to be challenging.”

He says that, while there is always a chance that fund managers will outperform, it could just be that a lot of them do so because of “blindingly obvious opportunities”.

“If you are a good stock-picker and you can take a slightly longer-term view, or you can flex at the margin through these periods, I think you probably have lots of opportunities to add value. On the flip side, there are lots of opportunities where if you get it wrong you can have a tough time of it,” says Harris.

Opportunities for skilled active fund managers

There are other factors present in the wider environment that could hinder active manager outperformance for a little longer, although this could change, suggests Julian Page, head of fund research at DDQ Invest, an investment research firm. He points out that active managers generally have more opportunities to outperform when interest rates are higher and there are periods of lower overall returns across markets. Right now, we are in the opposite situation, he notes.

“However, the huge spreads in valuations we see at the moment can create opportunities for skilled active managers. If the reversal in fortunes of small-cap and value stocks continues and fundamentals are viewed as being important again, we could see a greater proportion of active managers outperforming their benchmarks,” says Page. “The extent to which active managers would be able to capitalise will depend on their individual competencies and to a lesser extend the efficiency of the market in which they operate.”

