Will interest rates really peak in September?

Thursday 4 November 2021. That was the last time the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep interest rates on hold. Since then, the MPC has met 14 times and jacked the base rate up on every occasion.

Policymakers meet again on 21 September, and it seems inevitable that rates will go up again. However, this might be the final hike of the cycle.

According to a recent poll by Reuters, economists believe the Bank of England will increase the base rate just one more time to 5.50%.

If this prediction turns out to be accurate, interest rates will peak a lot sooner than many had previously expected. Until recently, many economists felt that rates would continue going up until early 2024.

UK interest rates hit a 15-year high in August, rising 0.25 percentage points to 5.25%. The UK central bank is desperately trying to bring inflation down, which has stubbornly refused to budge, and at 6.8% remains almost 3.5 times higher than its 2% target.

But now there are concerns that while further rate increases might bring inflation down faster, there could be knock-on implications for the UK economy.

Why has the outlook for interest rates changed?

Until recently, the consensus has been that interest rates will keep rising until early next year, peaking at around the 6% mark. In June, some economists even believed that rates of 6.5% were possible.

But recent economic data has shifted the mood.

It’s become clear that central banks on both sides of the Atlantic recognise the need to tread carefully with further rate rises. The aggressive approach used over the past 20 months might have to be tempered.

The situation with inflation has improved in recent months, but the speed and size of interest rate hikes is impacting both households and businesses, which are grappling with higher borrowing costs. Further rate rises will increase this strain, and fear is this may tip the UK into recession next year.

Early data from the S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) found that business activity in the UK manufacturing sector contracted during August, with an economic downturn now on the cards for the third quarter.

In the US, inflation currently sits at 3.3%, far lower than in the UK. But despite this, Jerome Powell, chair of the US Federal Reserve, still believes that it’s too high. Speaking on Friday 25 August at the annual gathering of world central bankers at Jackson Hole, Powell emphasised the tricky balancing act confronting central banks right now.

“Doing too little could allow above-target inflation to become entrenched and ultimately require monetary policy to wring more persistent inflation from the economy at a high cost to employment," he said.

But Powell added that “doing too much could also do unnecessary harm to the economy.”

The Bank of England faces a similar problem. While inflation dropped sharply in both June and July, the UK central bank does not expect to hit its 2% inflation target until early 2025 – some 18 months away.

What this means is that, whether or not interest rates peak in September, it might be some time before we start to see them come down. Analysts at Capital Economics reckon we will have to wait until 2026 for the base rate to drop to 3%.

August’s inflation data, which will be published in mid-September, will influence the MPC’s decision next month.