Winners and losers: Micro Focus vs Crest Nicholson

Contrasting reactions to updates from Micro Focus International and Crest Nicholson have highlighted the minefield facing investors in today's uncertain markets.

Only a few weeks ago, Micro Focus appeared to be heading for a quick exit from the FTSE 100 Index after a savage profits warning in March triggered by problems with its transformational £6.6 billion deal to buy software assets from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

Shares in the Newbury-based group, which has drawn comparisons with Arm Holdings after growing rapidly to become the seventh largest software company in the world, slumped from 2582p in January to 986p by the end of March.

But investors who bought on this dip will be sitting pretty as the company has rebounded spectacularly, with a 27% rise in April alone. This was helped by stakebuilding among US funds and activist investor Elliott.

Now there's talk in the City about the potential for a "sea change in market sentiment" and a re-rating on the back of today's encouraging trading update, which has taken shares up another 9% to 1381p.

In contrast, Crest Nicholson shares are down by a quarter so far in 2018 and have underperformed the wider housebuilding sector. It's a disappointing showing for a stock identified by Barclays at the end of 2017 as one of its top European picks, while UBS also featured Crest in its UBS mid-cap first XI.

But in the wake of today's update, Peel Hunt has removed its buy recommendation and cut its price target to 520p after the southern focused builder said full-year operating margins are expected to be similar to this year.

The problem for Crest is that the current subdued house price environment has made it difficult to offset build cost inflation running at 3-4% a year.

The company is more positive about its trading performance, with forward sales for 2018 up 11% on a year earlier. However, UBS notes that this still compares with a figure of 15% reported in March.