XP Power: My favourite share

Traders sell when business suffers, but for those with longer horizons these shares are more attractive.

Although investors have taken flight, dropping the share price by a third over the last year or so, XP Power (LSE:XPP) is probably in a good situation. Fearsomely profitable, it says it is the leading supplier of power converters for manufacturers of industrial and healthcare equipment. A decade of investment means it has the broadest and most up to date product range, which is manufactured in its own Asian factories and sold by the industry's largest technical sales force, predominantly in North America and Europe. Operating from a position of strength, XP Power appears to hold its destiny in its own hands but the company is thinking about how it keeps ahead of the competition. It says Asian competitors may enter the European and North American markets with low-cost products, and competitors might be first to market with new technologies. They must be trying. That is almost certainly why XP Power is spending more on Research and Development:

The increased in R&D coincides with generally higher investment including three acquisitions and a new factory, its second in Vietnam, and new software systems. Heavy investment is partly an offensive move. XP Power's customers, big blue chip customers, use all manner of converters, often in the same machine, and XP Power wants to supply as many of them as it can. Glassman, the latest acquisition in May 2018, makes high voltage, high power, supplies used in machines that manufacture transistors, the building blocks of silicon chips, and particle beam accelerators used in medical diagnostics. It fits with XP Power's strategy of selling a wider range including more specialised products to established blue-chip customers. Despite Glassman and earlier acquisitions, Comdel and Emco that also filled "power gaps" in XP Power's range, XP Power earned more revenue from its top 30 customers in 2018 than it did in 2014 (52% compared to 40%). This chart from XP Power's annual report, show how the power gaps have mostly been filled (the horizontal axis shows voltage, and the vertical axis power):

The company says "We are now one of the few companies in the world that can offer our customers a complete range of power solutions across voltage and power". The strategy is also defensive. It is easy for a company in Europe or America to buy off-the-shelf AC/DC adapters from a low-cost manufacturer in Asia. XP Power is focusing on customers that are not primarily cost conscious. What its customers need most of all, is reliability and efficiency. If a power supply fails it can kill a person, or stop a production line. Reliable and efficient converters use advanced materials and more complex circuits, and they are often designed into machines requiring XP Power's technical salesforce to work closely with their customers, usually to modify products from one of its 250 product families. The strategy flows from XP Power's strengths. R&D should keep XP at the leading edge of what is technically possible. Developing a large number of product families that can be easily modified allows it to supply relatively sophisticated products to many customers at relatively low cost. Its local technical sales forces work with customers to modify and supply adapters providing a service that remote low-cost manufacturers cannot match. Manufacturing its own converters reassures customers about quality. Using a smaller number of high quality components increases efficiency as well as reliability, which is important to customers seeking to burnish their environmental credentials, and their customers seeking to reduce energy bills. The proof of XP Power's business model is its results. Over the last twelve years, including three years of lower profitability in the early years of its transition to manufacturing, it has earned an average return on operating capital of nearly 30%:

Operating capital is a measure of the investment required to keep the existing business running. If XP Power were to make no more acquisitions, it might be a rough guide to how profitable the firm will be in future. By adding goodwill and acquired intangible assets to operating capital, we can also get a sense of whether XP Power has been a good acquirer. The larger denominator means return on total invested capital is lower, but XP Power is still highly profitable:

A decade of results and a coherent strategy, suggest XP Power has a prosperous future, but its performance in the year to December 2018 has unsettled traders. The company had difficulty getting components, reporting lead times of up to 52 weeks compared to 12 weeks, which is more normal. This required it to stockpile at relatively high prices and tied up cash in stock, resulting in unusually weak cash flow: