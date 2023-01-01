BH Macro Limited Share Offer

The information to which this gateway gives access is only directed at, and for viewing by, persons located in the United Kingdom.

This information and the information to which this gateway gives access do not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to purchase, securities of BH Macro Limited (the "Company") to U.S. Persons (and “U.S. Person” shall mean, for the purposes of this disclaimer, any person who is a U.S. Person as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or who otherwise is not a "Non-United States Person" as defined in the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Rule 4.7) or in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) (the "United States"), Canada, Australia, Japan or the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the European Economic Area or in any other jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom. Potential users of this information are requested to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The information to which this gateway gives access must not be transmitted or otherwise sent to any person in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the European Economic Area or any other territory where, or any other person to whom, to do so would breach applicable laws or regulations. Potential users of this information are requested to inform themselves about and to observe all applicable restrictions. None of the Company, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP, Kepler Partners LLP, any of their respective affiliates, officers or agents or any other entity acting for or advising the Company accepts any responsibility for any contravention of applicable securities laws and regulations by persons as a result of false information provided by such persons.

None of the Company, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP, J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking activities as J.P. Morgan Cazenove), Kepler Partners LLP, any of their respective affiliates, officers or agents, or any other entity acting for or advising the Company accepts any responsibility for any contravention of applicable securities laws and regulations by persons as a result of false information provided by such persons.

The information to which this gateway gives access is exclusively intended for persons who are located in the United Kingdom. The information to which this gateway gives access is not intended for persons who are residents of the United States or who are physically present in the United States or any U.S. Persons. The Company's securities cannot be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the Securities Act. The Company has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold, pledged, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, into or within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and in a manner which would not require the Company to register under the Investment Company Act. In connection with the offerings described herein, offers and sales will be made only outside the United States in "offshore transactions" to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

By clicking the "I accept" button below, you warrant that: (i) you are located in the United Kingdom and you are not a resident of, or physically present in, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the European Economic Area; (ii) you are not a U.S. Person, and you agree that you will not transmit or otherwise send any of the information to which this gateway gives access to any persons outside the United Kingdom, including to any persons in the United States, to any U.S. Persons or to publications with a general circulation in the United States.