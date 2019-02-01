commission free trading
At a time when investors may be looking to diversify beyond just the UK, for one day only ii customers can trade US and international shares commission free.
The offer is open to both new and existing customers, and will apply to orders placed online and on our mobile apps that are executed on Wednesday 31st July 2019.
Please note, foreign exchange and government charges will still apply.
On your marks
The steps to enable an ii account for international trading are outlined below, so act now if you want to take advantage.
Offer timeline:
Wednesday 31 July 2019 (all times in BST)
|
1.00am
|
Commission free trading offer begins
|
1.10am
|
Australia market opens
|
2.00am
|
Singapore market opens
|
2.30am
|
Hong Kong market opens
|
7.00am
|
Australia market closes
|
8.00am
|
Germany, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Spain markets open.
|
9.00am
|
Hong Kong market closes.
|
10.00am
|
Singapore market closes.
|
2.30pm
|
US and Canada markets open.
|
4.30pm
|
Germany, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Spain markets close.
|
9.00pm
|
US and Canada markets close. Commission free trading offer ends.
To trade commission free you'll need an account that's enabled for international trading.
Before we can give you access to real-time quotes, and prices on international markets, you need to complete the online exchange agreements.
Where to look? login > trading > trade now
Before you can buy US listed shares, you need to complete a W-8 form.
If you are a UK resident and your account is in your individual name you can complete the form online.
Where to look? login > account > useful forms
Go!
Commission free trading terms and conditions
- A commission rate of £0 (the “Offer”) is applicable to all buy and sell orders of US and international equities placed via the ii website and using the interactive investor mobile apps. Orders must be executed between 1am (BST) on 31 July 2019 and 9pm (BST) on 31 July 2019 (the “Offer Period”) in order to be eligible for the Offer. For the avoidance of any doubt, any orders placed within the Offer Period but not executed until after the Offer Period has ended will not be eligible for this Offer and this Offer shall not apply to Contracts for Difference trades.
- The Offer is open to new and existing customers.
- Before you can buy US-listed shares, you need to complete the relevant IRS W-8 form. If you are a UK resident and your account is in your individual name you can complete the form online. We cannot guarantee that the process of either opening a new account and/or enabling the account for international share dealing will be completed before the Offer closes.
- These terms and conditions should be read in conjunction with the Interactive Investor Services Limited (“IISL”) Terms of Service and the ii SIPP Terms (together, the “Terms of Service”). In the event of a conflict between these terms and conditions and the Terms of Service, these terms shall prevail.
- After the Offer has ended, the commission rates you will be required to pay will be as set out in our Rates and Charges.
- Orders placed via telephone dealing are not included in this Offer and will be subject to the commission rate set out in our Rates and Charges.
- All other fees, for example foreign exchange rates for currency conversion and Government charges, are not subject to this Offer and shall continue to apply notwithstanding.
- We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer at any time.
- All participants to this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
- IISL is the promoter of this offer. The registered office for IISL is Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds LS1 4AX. IISL may change the period for which the offer will be available and reserves the right to amend or withdraw these terms without prior notice. Anyone who is seen to be abusing the offer may be excluded.
Awards
- Best International Share-Dealing Service (Shares Awards 2018)
- Best Stockbroker for International Dealing (ADVFN International Financial Awards 2019)