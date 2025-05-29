SIPP cashback offer

Enjoy £100 to £2,000 cashback when you open an ii Personal Pension (SIPP) and switch up your retirement savings.
Offer ends 30 June 2025. Minimum £10,000 deposit and subject to holding period. Terms and fees apply.
Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.
If you’re new to ii, you’ll need to join us by opening a SIPP. Already have an account with us? Simply log in to your account to add your SIPP. Either way, it’ll take less than 10 minutes.
Complete our online transfer form with the details of the pension(s) you want to move to us. We’ll reach out if there’s any more information we need.
With your new ii SIPP open and transfer details submitted, it’s over to us. You can track your transfer(s) through your account and our Customer Support team will be in touch when your transfer is complete.
It’s always free to transfer with ii from our side. But be sure to check if your current provider charges any exit fees or penalties.
Some pensions have special guarantees and benefits. Before transferring, make sure you won't lose any of the following:
If you’re unsure about transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser who specialises in pensions.
If you’re thinking about retiring soon and want to understand your options, make sure you speak to someone at Pension Wise.
Pension Wise is part of the government’s Money Helper service, offering free and impartial pension guidance to the over-50s. They can also help you decide if transferring your pension is the right choice for you.