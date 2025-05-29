SIPP cashback offer

SIPP cashback offer

Get up to £2,000 when you switch to our SIPP

Enjoy £100 to £2,000 cashback when you open an ii Personal Pension (SIPP) and switch up your retirement savings.

Offer ends 30 June 2025. Minimum £10,000 deposit and subject to holding period. Terms and fees apply

cashback offers now on.png

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

Existing customer SIPP offer cashback tiers

How the offer works

  1. Open an ii Personal Pension (SIPP) or, if you’re already an ii customer, add a SIPP to your account when you log in. Existing SIPP customers aren’t eligible for this offer.
  2. You'll need to fund at least £10,000 into your SIPP. You can do this by making a contribution and/or transferring in other pensions. The more you add, the bigger your reward - see the table for the cashback tiers.
  3. Once you’ve qualified for the offer, we’ll pay your cashback within 30 days. If you only have a SIPP with us, we’ll pay the cashback into your nominated bank account. Otherwise, we’ll pay it into your Trading Account.

Read the offer terms

Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.

Three simple steps to switch to our SIPP

Three simple steps to switch to our SIPP

number-one-icon-blue

Open your SIPP

If you’re new to ii, you’ll need to join us by opening a SIPP. Already have an account with us? Simply log in to your account to add your SIPP. Either way, it’ll take less than 10 minutes.

number-two-icon-blue

Tell us about your pensions

Complete our online transfer form with the details of the pension(s) you want to move to us. We’ll reach out if there’s any more information we need.

number-three-icon-blue

Leave it to us

With your new ii SIPP open and transfer details submitted, it’s over to us. You can track your transfer(s) through your account and our Customer Support team will be in touch when your transfer is complete.

Before you transfer your pension

Transferring a pension to an ii SIPP can be a great choice for many reasons. It can save you money, improve your investment options and give you greater flexibility at retirement. But there are some important things to check and consider before you make your move.

Check 1: Will it cost you anything to transfer?

It’s always free to transfer with ii from our side. But be sure to check if your current provider charges any exit fees or penalties.

Check 2: Will you lose any benefits if you transfer?

Some pensions have special guarantees and benefits. Before transferring, make sure you won't lose any of the following:  

  • Guaranteed annuity rates 
  • Lower protected pension age 
  • Matching employer contributions

Check 3: Should you take pension advice before transferring?

If you’re unsure about transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser who specialises in pensions.

How can Pension Wise help?

If you’re thinking about retiring soon and want to understand your options, make sure you speak to someone at Pension Wise.

Pension Wise is part of the government’s Money Helper service, offering free and impartial pension guidance to the over-50s. They can also help you decide if transferring your pension is the right choice for you.

man speaking on the phone with pension wise
Robot at desk - Open an account

Ready to switch?

Secure the retirement you want by opening a SIPP, transferring your pensions and taking control of your financial future.