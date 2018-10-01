Alliance Trust monthly factsheet October 2018

INVESTMENT STRATEGY

The equity portfolio brings together an alliance of best-in-class2 equity managers and their best ideas – all at a competitive cost. It provides access to eight managers from around the world each investing only in their top stock selections. Most of these managers are not otherwise available to individual UK investors. The equity portfolio target is to outperform the MSCI All Country World Index by 2% per year after costs over rolling three year periods. Alliance Trust has a progressive dividend policy and has increased its dividend every year for 51 years.