Alliance Trust
About Us
Success in investment means having the conviction to seek out the best opportunities. Alliance Trust PLC is an investment trust providing investors with a unique global equity portfolio at a competitive cost. We offer you the opportunity to invest in a portfolio managed by eight of the world’s leading global equity managers, each responsible for choosing only their best investment ideas.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. Your capital is at risk.
The Trust's Objective
Alliance Trust’s objective is to be a core investment for investors seeking increasing value over the long term. The equity portfolio’s target is to outperform the MSCI All Country World Index by 2% per year after costs over rolling three-year periods. We’re proud to have been awarded the Association of Investment Companies’ Dividend Hero award. This award is made to the small number of investment companies who have increased their dividends each year for 20 years or more. We’re proud to have increased our dividend every year for over 50 years.