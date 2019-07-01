Changing Japan

Nicholas Price

Portfolio Manager, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

A lot has changed since I started covering Japanese companies in the early 1990s. Back then domestic firms had relatively low margins and high multiples, but we have seen since an adjustment process that has reversed this situation as valuations have come down yet returns on equity have risen. As a result, from a price/earnings perspective, Japan is now among the most attractively valued major equity markets globally.

Notably, it is also encouraging that we continue to see signs of a change in corporate mindsets with Japanese companies increasingly focusing on greater capital efficiency. Historically, Japanese companies have been good at managing their businesses and profit and loss accounts, but less effective at managing balance sheets. However, improvements are slowly drifting through and share buybacks, for example, are up about 20% year-on-year.

This improving picture at the company level is clearly very welcome and supported by a generally positive macro backdrop. In particular, employment conditions are strong and the recent pickup in wage growth is supportive of Japan's move towards reflation. We are also seeing signs of the government gradually relaxing restrictions on foreign workers in Japan, which can create stockpicking opportunities.

Inbound tourism has also been growing about 15-20% over the last couple of years, mainly due to Chinese tourists taking advantage of more relaxed visa regulations, which is helping to sustain consumer spending. This looks set to continue with Japan hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and the 2020 Olympics, so, barring an external shock, Japan’s economy is reasonably underpinned going forward.