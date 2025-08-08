Claire's SIPP success story

When Claire’s circumstances changed, she wanted to transfer from her previous pension provider - Prudential - to someone else. She already had an ISA with ii, so her choice was a no-brainer. Now she has all her investments in one place.
Important information: The people featured in these videos are actual interactive investor SIPP customers and were remunerated for their time. The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
“My ISAs and now my pension – my SIPP – are all with ii. The ease in which I deal with my finances all in one place... it’s night and day.
“The move from Prudential to ii was very straightforward and easy for me. The decision to do that, because we had an existing relationship, was a no-brainer.”
