SIPP customer stories

More and more people are moving their pensions from old, expensive schemes to our low-cost SIPP.

We talked to four interactive customers who have recently transferred their old-style pensions.

quote
My research showed it was good value … and extremely flexible in terms of buying and selling.

Terry Jones moved quickly to transfer an old stakeholder pension with Aviva to an Interactive Investor SIPP in February as he had suspicions that Covid-19 could start impacting markets.

quoteHaving everything under one roof makes things much easier, as I no longer have to deal with multiple providers.

Jessica Keplinger, 37, consolidated four old-style pensions she had from jobs dating back to the first job she had in her twenties. 

quote
I had never heard of a SIPP but I’m now completely sold. It’s incredibly straightforward.

Retired Ian Drew has just consolidated two old-style pensions into a SIPP – something he’s been meaning to do since he turned 55, two years ago.

quoteIt’s a relief to finally be in control of my own money. Making the switch was very easy – I should have done it ages ago.

Retired Richard Papiransky was fed up of paying excessive charges on his old-style pension scheme with Standard Life - and its poor performance.

Are you ready to take control of your pension?

If you have built up a good pension and are confident making your own investment decisions, you could be significantly better off with an ii SIPP.

Use our toolkit to find how to review your old pensions.

Open a SIPP or add one to your existing account.

Start your online transfer when you are ready.

Act now and save an extra £80

Open a SIPP by 31 July 2020 and pay no SIPP fee until April 2021. This means your service plan fee covers you for all of your investment accounts. Following the offer period, the ii SIPP fee is only £10 a month more.  Terms apply

The ii SIPP is aimed at clients who have sufficient knowledge and experience of investing to make their own investment decisions and want to actively manage their investments. A SIPP is not suitable for every investor. Other types of pensions may be more appropriate. The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). Prior to making any decision about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring any existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP we recommend that you seek the advice of a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.

£0 SIPP fee promotion terms and conditions¹

  1. No SIPP fee shall be charged to all new ii SIPP accounts until April 2021 (the “Offer”) that are opened from and including 3 March 2020 to and including 31 July 2020¹ (the “Offer Period”). This shall include instances where a participant has submitted a full and complete application for a new ii SIPP account during the Offer Period but the account is not yet opened, where such delay is not attributable to the acts or omissions of the participant.
  2. The Offer is open to new and existing customers.
  3. These terms and conditions should be read in conjunction with the ii SIPP Terms. In the event of a conflict between these terms and conditions and the ii SIPP Terms, these terms shall prevail.
  4. After the Offer has ended, the SIPP fee you will be required to pay will be as set out in our Rates and Charges.
  5. All other fees, for example a drawdown fee which is applied once you start to take retirement benefits, are not subject to this Offer and shall continue to apply notwithstanding.
  6. We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer and/or these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.
  7. All participants to this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
  8. Interactive Investor Services Limited (“IISL”) is the promoter of this offer. The registered office for IISL is Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds LS1 4AX.

¹ Updated 30 June 2020