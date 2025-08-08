Faisal's SIPP success story

Faisal is more of a hands-on investor and was looking for more control in his pension. He switched to ii because he wanted a platform that ran smoothly, had great investment options, and helpful customer support.
Important information: The people featured in these videos are actual interactive investor SIPP customers and were remunerated for their time. The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
“My key reasons for transferring from my old platform were the poor platform, difficult customer service, no app, and limited investment funds.
“The actual transfer process turned out to be really smooth. If you want a SIPP with a more hands-on experience and to be more responsible for your own outcome, then I would definitely recommend ii.”
See if you could save when you switch to ii’s four-time Which? Recommended Personal Pension (SIPP).
Broaden your horizons to the US and beyond. Get direct access to 17 global markets and hold 9 different currencies in your SIPP.
Take your investments wherever you go. Enjoy the speed, security, and simplicity of ii in the palm of your hand.