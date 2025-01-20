What is a MoneyHelper Pension Safeguarding Guidance appointment?

Find out why you've been referred to a Pension Safeguarding Guidance appointment and what to do next.
It’s important to distinguish between:
Make sure to book the correct appointment. We recommend that you book any required MoneyHelper Pension Safeguarding Guidance appointments without delay as we cannot be held responsible for the delay in appointments.
Your appointment will allow you to speak with a specialist about your pension transfer. Calls normally last 30 minutes and you’ll receive:
Appointments are arranged by referral only and are free of charge. We will send you instructions on how to book an appointment via secure message and post.
After your appointment, please provide us with the following:
We will then complete our Due Diligence checks as soon as possible to determine whether the transfer can proceed. However, on occasion and with certain types of transfers, please be aware that this can take some time and we cannot guarantee a timescale, but we will keep you updated regularly.
Pension scams are a serious risk. Stay informed by watching The Pension Regulator’s video on scams or read our guidance.