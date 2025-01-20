MoneyHelper

What is a MoneyHelper Pension Safeguarding Guidance appointment?

Find out why you've been referred to a Pension Safeguarding Guidance appointment and what to do next.

Why have I been referred for an appointment?

  • We want to keep your money safe. Part of this involves reviewing all transfers for potential scam risks.
  • If the review identifies an 'Amber flag', you must attend a MoneyHelper Pension Safeguarding Guidance appointment.
  • During your appointment, your specific circumstances will be discussed. This will help safeguard your pension.
  • These appointments are mandatory. We will require evidence of your attendance.

Don’t confuse appointment types

It’s important to distinguish between: 

  • Pension Safeguarding Guidance appointments: A free, impartial and independent service from MoneyHelper to raise awareness about potential scams during pension transfers. You will have received a notification from ii to attend one of these appointments.
  • Pension Wise guidance: For individuals over 50 seeking advice on pension income options, transferring pensions, or planning inheritance. 

Make sure to book the correct appointment. We recommend that you book any required MoneyHelper Pension Safeguarding Guidance appointments without delay as we cannot be held responsible for the delay in appointments.

What can I expect from my appointment?

Your appointment will allow you to speak with a specialist about your pension transfer. Calls normally last 30 minutes and you’ll receive: 

  • Guidance about potential scam risks 
  • Details about the dangers of any pension scams 
  • Information on additional checks to give you confidence in your transfer decisions.

How do I book a Pension Safeguarding Guidance appointment?

Appointments are arranged by referral only and are free of charge. We will send you instructions on how to book an appointment via secure message and post.

What should I do after my appointment?

After your appointment, please provide us with the following:

  • Your email from MoneyHelper to confirm your attendance and your unique reference number
  • Your completed and signed “Discharge Form” provided by us within your referral letter

We will then complete our Due Diligence checks as soon as possible to determine whether the transfer can proceed. However, on occasion and with certain types of transfers, please be aware that this can take some time and we cannot guarantee a timescale, but we will keep you updated regularly.

Protect your pension savings and be aware of pension scams

Pension scams are a serious risk. Stay informed by watching The Pension Regulator’s video on scams or read our guidance

Pauline warns pension savers to be scam aware