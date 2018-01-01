How to avoid a pension scam

Further information

If you are thinking about transferring to another provider, please read the information in our Pension Scams information booklet and on the FCA ScamSmart website.

We also recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial adviser, or free and impartial pension guidance from MoneyHelper, or if you are 50 years of age or older, Pension Wise.

If you think a company is trying to scam you, report it to the Information Commissioner’s office online or by calling 0303 123 1113.

If you have been a victim of a pension scam, report it to Action Fraud online or by calling 0303 123 2040.