How to avoid a pension scam
What is a pension scam?
A pension scam is a type of fraudulent activity aiming to take money from someone’s pension. Scammers create attractive propositions in an attempt to persuade you to transfer your pension to them or release funds from it. The funds are then invested in high risk and/or unusual investments or stolen.
How to spot a pension scam
A scammer may contact you:
- Out of the blue
- Promising high/guaranteed returns
- Offering a free pension review
- Offering you the opportunity to access your pension before age 55
- Pressuring you to act quickly
How to avoid a pension scam
There are steps you can take to avoid a pension scam:
- Check the company contacting you is genuine and FCA authorised by looking at the Financial Services Register
- Take your time to carry out the checks you need to
- End contact with a company – If you are receiving cold calls or being pressured into making a decision, you can end contact with the company
Further information
If you are thinking about transferring to another provider, please read the information in our Pension Scams information booklet and on the FCA ScamSmart website.
We also recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial adviser, or free and impartial pension guidance from MoneyHelper, or if you are 50 years of age or older, Pension Wise.
If you think a company is trying to scam you, report it to the Information Commissioner’s office online or by calling 0303 123 1113.
If you have been a victim of a pension scam, report it to Action Fraud online or by calling 0303 123 2040.
