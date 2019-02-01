Dividend reinvestment

Managing your dividends with ii

Whether you're investing for your retirement in a SIPP, saving for a rainy day in an ISA, or looking to boost your capital in a trading account, automatically re-investing your dividends turns that income into capital. Studies over time have shown that re-investing income can really pay extra dividends when it comes to boosting your capital.

When investing in Unit Trusts and OEICs (funds), choosing the 'accumulation' units means the income generated in the fund is automatically rolled-up to buy more shares and increase the value of your units without you taking any action or incurring dealing costs. (Accumulation units for ETFs are often referred to as 'capitalising units' – you can see this on the ETF factsheet when you click the 'summary' tab.)

The tax-free dividend allowance of £2,000 may mean you pay no tax on income from investments in your trading account. Tax-efficient accounts such as ISAs and SIPPs can help maximise those gains as, under current rules, income doesn't count towards your dividend tax allowance and gains are not subject to Capital Gains Tax (CGT). But do bear in mind that this could change in the future and the value of benefits will depend on your personal circumstances.