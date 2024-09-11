Instant bank payment

It's safe and secure.

We've partnered with Payit™ from Natwest, one of the most trusted names in the banking industry, to provide you with an instant and secure method to add cash to your ii account. You don't need to have your debit card to hand, or provide us with your card details. We create a secure link to your bank which you're in control of, using bank-level security so you can be sure you're information is safe and protected.

Your payment is also sent securely and applied automatically to the ii account you choose, so there's no manual processing needed to apply this to your account. Gone are the days of mistyping bank account details and waiting for your cash to clear.