Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc Share Offer
result of the issue
- Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has announced that is has successfully raised gross proceeds of approximately £45.6 million at launch.
- Applications have been made for admission of 45,645,256 Ordinary Shares to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.
- The Issue Price is £1.00 per Ordinary Share
- Allocations have been met in full, meaning customers will receive 100% of the amount they applied for.
- Share allocations are being applied to accounts on Wednesday 4 July 2018 and confirmation of allocations will be sent once shares are showing on accounts.
offer period
- The Offer Period for the Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc Share Offer closed at 10am on Tuesday 3 July 2018.
trading starts
- Admission and unconditional dealing in the Ordinary Shares is expected to commence at 8am on Friday 6 July. There is no conditional dealing period.
- When admitted to trading, the new shares will be registered with SEDOL (Stock Exchange Daily Official List) number BF50VS4 and trade under the symbol "AIE".
- If you buy or sell Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc Ordinary Shares after admission the relevant share dealing rate will apply.
key information
|Issue price per share:
|£1.00
|Minimum investment:
|£1,000 (multiples of £1 thereafter)
|Stock ticker:
|AIE
|SEDOL:
|BF50VS4
expected timetable
|Offer open:
|19 June 2018
|Offer close:
|3 July 2018 (10am)
|Result announced:
|4 July 2018
|Unconditional dealing starts:
|6 July 2018 (8am)
offer documents
- View 'Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc Result of Issue' (PDF)
- View 'Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc Prospectus ' (PDF)
- View 'Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc KID' (PDF)
- View 'Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc Factsheet' (PDF)
- View 'Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc Cost Disclosure' (PDF)
