How to invest £30,000

Medium-term goals (five to around 15 years)

If there’s five years or more before you need your money, cash is unlikely to deliver the best return. Although you’ll be earning interest on your money, there’s a risk you’ll lose out in real terms. This is because inflation – that’s rising prices - will reduce the spending power of your savings over time.

For your money to really grow, you need your returns to outstrip inflation, and the best way to do that is usually to invest in the stock market.

Although there is a risk associated with investing in the stock market, over time your money is likely to achieve better returns. By investing for a minimum of five years, your money has time to ride out short-term volatility but also to benefit from compound returns. This is when your returns start earning returns and over time it can give your investment a significant boost.

Find out more about savings versus investing with our guide.

Online platforms make it easy to start investing and offer access to UK and overseas shares as well as so-called collective investments which invest in a portfolio of shares for example ETFs, funds and investment trusts. Using a collective investment is normally lower risk than buying shares directly as it gives you a higher level of diversification.

Platforms offer a choice of account types including ISAs and SIPPs which shelter your capital from tax, as well as simple trading accounts.

For medium-term goals it makes sense to use a stocks and shares ISA as this will ensure you don’t pay any tax on your gains and you can still access it whenever you like.

You can, however, only invest up to £20,000 in an ISA each tax year.

If you want to save specifically for a child or grandchild you can also invest in a junior stocks and shares ISA on their behalf. They’ve got their own allowance of £9,000 each year and they won’t be able access the money until their 18th birthday.

