SIPP tax relief

Higher rate taxpayers can claim up to an additional 20% through their self-assessment tax returns. This means that for every 80p you contribute, your SIPP provider will claim 20p, and you can also claim up to 20p – so you can save £1 in your SIPP for as little as 60p. However, you may be subject to a tapered allowance, and could face an annual allowance charge if you save more than your allowance.

If you are a non-taxpayer, you can still qualify for tax relief. You can contribute up to £2,880 a year, and receive tax relief of £720, giving you a total of £3,600.