These top tips are designed to help you get set up and configured with Quotestream on your desktop.
Finding help topics
When you launch Quotestream you'll notice that you have a set of pre-built screens in place already. The Help menu in the top left corner is a great way to get bite size tips and 'how to' guides, explaining all of the modules and features you can access.
Creating your workspace
To create a new workspace, go to the 'Workspaces' menu and click on 'New Workspaces'. Here you can select a name and decide on the layout that suits you.
Building your custom view
Quotestream gives you the flexibility to customise your font size, colour theme, application theme and the placement of your snap quote and ticker. To change these settings to your own liking, click on the 'View' menu.
Choosing your modules
From heatmaps to market movers, Quotestream gives you access to a wide range of modules. You can add, remove and switch between different modules by clicking on the dropdown arrow.
Adding to your watchlist
Watching stocks on Quotestream is quick and easy. Simply add the epic code you want to find in the symbol column - press enter - and the information will populate automatically.
Keyboard shortcuts
advanced charting
ctrl+alt+a
symbol lookup
ctrl+alt+s
clone workspaces
ctrl+alt+c
Log in to your account, go to "trading" and select "level 2/quotestream" to get started.
If you'd like some help navigating your way around Quotestream, you can send us a secure message from your online account.
