Live pricing
Live pricing
Get the latest in real-time portfolio management with the award-winning Quotestream.
Stream UK Level 2 share prices and create custom workspaces easily with the most feature-rich application of its kind. With access to market data, analytics and research information, Quotestream is uniquely designed to give you all the tools you need to create your own unique portfolio.
Streaming features:
- Tick-by-tick low latency real-time streaming data
- Track up to 30 portfolios of up to 300 symbols each
- Multiple configurable portfolios with custom layouts
- Customise the look and feel by modifying colour and font settings
for a low fixed price of £20 + VAT per month, which includes the London Stock Exchange license fee for private investors of £6 per month.
You need an ii trading account to apply.
Open a trading account to start streaming live data with Quotestream.
Already got a trading account? Apply for Quotestream when you log in online.
Here's some top tips to help you navigate your way round Quotestream on your desktop.
Financial Market Data powered by Quotemedia.com. All rights reserved. View the Terms of Use. Data delayed 15 minutes unless indicated.
Quotestream is designed for active short-term equity trading.
Equities tend to be volatile high-risk / high-reward investments, consequently, this service is intended for investors with an appropriate degree of equity trading knowledge and experience, such that they fully understand the risks involved.
Remember that stock market investments can rise and fall in value and returns are not guaranteed, which means that you may get back less money than you originally invested.
If you are unsure about investing or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.