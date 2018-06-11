FX Focus: Why Fed mistake could trigger next downturn

Foreign exchange analyst Rajan Dhall runs through the big issues that will drive the major currency pairs this week.

After a weekend of notable disappointment over the G7 meeting, the markets are once again choosing to ignore the potential risks ahead - obviously that of an escalation of trade wars.

At present, the prospect of this developing into something more sinister seems more likely against Europe and Canada, while Mexico is also under threat as all three regions have had the metals tariffs imposed on them as of 1 June.

President Trump made a number of uncomfortable tweets in the aftermath of the summit in Canada, and his comments on the host nation’s PM Trudeau were the more unsavoury, calling the premier “dishonest and weak”.

This will naturally hamper progress on the NAFTA talks, which seemed to be going well according to reports on all sides, but the convivial mood has been tossed out the window as the US president insists on taking an aggressive stance on the trade imbalances which have drawn his and his administrations ire.

Needless to say, the president failed to endorse the G7 communique, adding to the disagreement within the leading nations by calling for Russia to be welcomed back in, despite widespread condemnation over its behaviour in Ukraine and Syria as well as “crossing” international boundaries as it were.

Going forward, we place greater emphasis in later comments from president Trump that his administration will now consider tariffs on foreign automobiles and, given previous references made about German cars, it is clear to see that European ties are also being stretched at the present time. Japan is also in the spot light given heavy car imports.

With plenty of cross border activity and production on US cars with Canada, there is also more scope for unrest with its closest neighbour and ally, despite having made progress on the rules of origin in the NAFTA negotiations.

As if this was not enough to prompt caution in the markets, president Trump is also due to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, having travelled to Singapore on Saturday after leaving the G7 early. Given the president's erratic mood, his positive outlook on the talks will and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

FX market reaction

Currency markets have started the week as if there is little risk to contend with, and there are clear events ahead which traders seem more interest in positioning for.

Starting off with the euro (EUR), we once again see the market looking for ECB communication on signalling and end to QE. Comments from governing council members have alluded to as much, but with inflation picking up aggressively, we expect their primary mandate of asset price stability to firm up their forward guidance, and especially so as they have played down the slowing in the pace of growth and expansion at the start of the year.

Pricing for rate normalisation next year has tightened up to see the Deposit rate back to flat by the end of next year, and this could help arrest some of the near term weakness in the EUR, but Italian political confidence will be eating away at sentiment in the background.

Comments of the weekend from new government Econ Min Tria that Italy does not intend on leaving the EUR were not entirely convincing, as he also said that the government will do everything they can to avoid market conditions which would lead to an exit “materialising”. Reading between the lines, there is a clear warning there.

What makes the ECB meeting and the market response more interesting this week is that it will come straight off the back of the FOMC announcement on Wednesday night when the Federal Reserve are widely expected to raise the 'funds' rate by another 25bps.

It is fair to say that this is entirely priced in - priced in aggressively, in fact, in the strong dollar (USD) turnaround seen in the last two months – and, as such, the accompanying statement on growth, inflation and rate path will be all the more influential.

There is, as a result, the likelihood of a USD pullback in spite of higher rates in the US and we have already seen the greenback failing to extend on recent gains despite a series of strong data.

US non-farm payrolls was the first instance of the USD showing signs of tiredness on the upside, and with both the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs coming in strong, we still saw the USD struggling to continue the recovery which took hold so firmly through April and May. Too fast too soon.

This is pretty much the verdict of all currency watchers, with EUR/USD having turned face sharply. Tipping 1.2500 at the start of the year - and a number of time at that - it then tested 1.1500 just two weeks ago, so pure market dynamics have finally kicked in.

Whether ECB developments will be enough to start off a material EUR/USD recovery is in the balance at this point, but technically there is room for a move towards 1.2000, even 1.2100 before the market will call time on the downside.