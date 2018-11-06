interactive investor scraps exit fees

interactive investor (ii), one of the UK’s leading investment platforms, announces it will no longer charge exit fees, with immediate effect.

In addition, from now until 31 December, ii will help all customers, new and existing, with exit costs incurred in transferring to ii as follows:

£100 for £25,000 to £100,000

£250 for £100,001 to £250,000

£500 for £250,001 to £1,000,000

£2,000 for £1,000,001+

Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, says: “For over 20 years, ii has fought for simple, clear prices so the consumer is free to make the choice that is right for them, without fear of hidden costs or constraints. Exit fees are incompatible with this principle.

“We have made our position clear with the Financial Conduct Authority, during its recent Platform Review, that while competition should be free it should also be fair, and the only effective solution to remedy today’s shoddy practices is to ban exit fees altogether. Talk is cheap, so we hope today’s announcement signals our commitment to stand behind our position.

“In fact, since 2017 we quietly waived all exit fees but we feel now is time to remove them permanently.”

Exit fees were cited in the regulator's platform market study as one of the most significant barriers to consumers switching platforms. A survey of 800 non-advised consumers by the regulator revealed that 26 per cent found exit fees difficult or quite difficult to understand, with 28 per cent of people saying the charges were stopping them from moving providers.

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