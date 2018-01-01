What is a pension health check?

The pension health check will help you understand if your retirement savings are on track for the lifestyle you want after you stop working. You’ll find out:

The projected value of your income in retirement

What you need to save to meet your retirement goals

Any shortfall and things you can consider to get on track

Before you begin, you'll need an estimate of the current value of your pension pots, how much you (and your employer) pay into them, and how old you’ll be when you want to access your money.