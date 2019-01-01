Save More
In charge, not overcharged
Be £30,000 better off over 30 years compared to our largest competitor*
The best choice for value
Our charges are simple, fair and clear. The more you invest, the more our fair flat fees make sense.
- Choose a service plan to suit your investment style, from £9.99 per month
- Receive benefits including trading credits and discounted trading commissions depending on your plan
- £0.99 for each investment made using our dividend reinvestment and regular investing services.
We asked The Lang Cat to compare the impact of our pricing against our competitors over the course of a long term investment.
Get started with an Investor Service Plan
£9.99 a month covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP for £10 per month admin fee).
Trading Account
Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.
ISA
Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our great value award-winning ISA.
SIPP
Invest for a better future with our great value, award-winning SIPP.
No charge to join ii, transfer in cash or investments or leave us should your needs change.
We do not take a percentage of your investments, which means we deliver better value over the long term.
To buy and sell online is usually £7.99 a trade, which we reduce to £3.99 if you choose our Super Investor Service Plan.
An award-winning and great value service
"Our analysis supports ii's marketing claims on price and knock out AJ Bell, Fidelity and Hargreaves on larger case sizes."
Gavin Fielding, editorial director of Fundscape (Money Marketing, April 2019)
* Independent research by The Lang Cat: To see how investing with our Fair Flat Fees over 30 years in an ISA compares with other providers, The Lang Cat used: • The average ISA balance and typical top-up amounts, according to figures from HMRC; • Investment trades: 7 per year; • A 50:50 split between shares and funds; • A 5% annual return in the portfolio.