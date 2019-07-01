Free credit
We understand every investor is different, so we are always looking for better ways to help you invest for your future.
This is why we give you £7.99 in free credit every month as part of every service plan.
- Use the credit against any trade on any of your accounts
- Each credit lasts for 90 days, giving you plenty of time to choose your investments
The choice is yours
You can use your free credit towards buy or sell commissions on our wide choice of investments, including UK and international shares, ETFs, funds and investment trusts.
Or can also use your free credit to cover the commission on Regular Investing or dividend reinvestment trades.
The choice is yours - you can use it how you want to every month.
Where to find your free credit balance
You can find your free credit balance on your account overview page. When you make a trade, the fee will automatically come out of your free credit balance first.
We add your free trade credits into your service plan at the same time as your monthly fee. Each credit is available for 90 days, so if you don’t use it you can roll it into the next month. (The 90-day expiry is based on the creation date of the trading credit, not the fee date.)
