Home >

super investor service plan - choose account

Super Investor
Choose an account and apply

It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You'll just need your address details, your debit card details and your National Insurance number to hand.

Choose an account

£19.99 a month covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP for £10 per month admin fee).

See more details of the plan

Trading Account

Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.

apply now

Stocks & Shares ISA

Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our great value award-winning ISA.

apply now

SIPP

Invest for a better future with our great value, award-winning SIPP.

apply now

Risk Warning: The price and value of investments and their income fluctuates: you may get back less than the amount you invested. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note, the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the products you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

Super Investor Service Plan

Our premium plan designed for more frequent investors, with market leading trade commissions.

You get access to all our features including:

  • Better value with market-leading trading commissions
  • Better intelligence with daily market update emails
  • Better choice with direct trading on international markets in local currencies
  • Better service with online support and help

Charges that you pay to buy or sell investments:

  • 2 FREE UK share trades per month* 
  • UK shares £3.99
  • Funds and Investment Trusts £3.99
  • US shares £4.99
  • Other international shares £9.99
  • Dividend reinvestment £0.99
  • Regular Investment £0.99
  • Plan price: £19.99 a month

*With each Service Plan, every month we give you free credit of £7.99 to be used against any trade.  Each free credit is available for 90 days.