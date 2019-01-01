super investor service plan - choose account
Super Investor
Choose an account and apply
It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You'll just need your address details, your debit card details and your National Insurance number to hand.
Choose an account
£19.99 a month covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP for £10 per month admin fee).
Trading Account
Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.
Stocks & Shares ISA
Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our great value award-winning ISA.
Super Investor Service Plan
Our premium plan designed for more frequent investors, with market leading trade commissions.
You get access to all our features including:
- Better value with market-leading trading commissions
- Better intelligence with daily market update emails
- Better choice with direct trading on international markets in local currencies
- Better service with online support and help
Charges that you pay to buy or sell investments:
- 2 FREE UK share trades per month*
- UK shares £3.99
- Funds and Investment Trusts £3.99
- US shares £4.99
- Other international shares £9.99
- Dividend reinvestment £0.99
- Regular Investment £0.99
- Plan price: £19.99 a month
*With each Service Plan, every month we give you free credit of £7.99 to be used against any trade. Each free credit is available for 90 days.