Useful numbers
Get in touch
Useful numbers
Call us
From the UK: 0345 607 6001
From overseas: +44 113 346 2309
Call centre opening hours:
Monday - Friday: 07:45 - 17:30 BST/GMT
Monday - Friday: 17:30 - 21:00 BST/GMT (for international trading calls only)
Secure Messaging
If you are an existing ii customer, the easiest way to get in touch about your account is to send us a secure message.
You can do so by logging into your account, clicking on the "account" tab and selecting "secure messages".
Important information
We take the security of your account very seriously and will never call you for either your password or bank details. If you have any doubt as to the authenticity of any contact with us please call us direct on 0345 607 6001 or +44 113 346 2309 from overseas.
For more information about using our services
For the latest updates on ii
Already with us?
If you are a trading customer, please send us a secure message rather than email. The "contact us" form should be used only if you are required to send us proof of information or a bank statement.
Not an ii account holder?
If you are a free user of the site, we will usually respond within 10 days. If you are thinking of becoming one of our customers, please do get in touch by clicking on the "contact us" button below.