Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs)

How to apply through interactive investor

step 1:

To apply you need a trading account.

step 2:

As VCTs are classified as a Complex Instrument you must first complete our online appropriateness assessment, which can be found when you log in to your Trading account. Choose the ‘personal details and preferences’ option from the ‘account’ tab, then select ‘Appropriateness Assessment Form’ from the ‘Account Information’ section. On successful completion we will be able to process your application. The assessment only needs to be completed once.

step 3:

Please follow the instructions on the application form of your chosen VCT and post to the following address enclosing a cheque for the amount you wish to subscribe made payable to the VCT manager/provider:

Interactive Investor

Corporate Actions Department

201 Deansgate

Manchester

M3 3NW

Please write your interactive investor account number at the top of your application form

We charge a flat fee of £30 per application – please ensure there are sufficient funds in your Trading account to cover this fee. If insufficient funds are available the application process may be delayed.

In order to receive the tax benefits that VCTs can offer the application must be in your own named account.

Your application must be received by us a minimum of 3 working days prior to the VCT application closing date. This includes any early bird offer specified dates.

step 4

We will finalise your application and send to the company, and where possible you will receive your new VCT shares electronically in your trading account as default. If you would prefer to receive a share certificate, please let us know along with your application. If you choose to reinvest your VCT dividends with the VCT manager/provider, you will receive a share certificate.