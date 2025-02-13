Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs)

VCTs advantages and disadvantages

Benefits and risks associated with VCTs investing

VCTs are highly tax-efficient, offering 20% income tax relief as long as the shares are held for five years, plus tax-free dividends and no capital gains tax on profits on the disposal of VCT shares. Investors can put up to £200,000 into VCTs each year.

VCTs attract high earners (who should also be sophisticated investors) with few other options: they have reached their limits for pension contributions and used up their dividend tax allowance. As a general rule of thumb, if you pay 40% or 45% tax and have maxed out your pension and ISA, then VCTs are worth considering.

The tax incentives are attractive, but it is important to remember the tax tail should never wag the investment dog. Performance overall has been creditable for VCTs, albeit some way behind mainstream equity markets. Over 10 years, the average generalist VCT has produced a share price total return of 123% (as at 17 July 2020), according to the Association of Investment Companies. This compares with 149% for the average UK all-companies investment trust.

Over the past couple of years, VCTs have become riskier propositions as they are now required to invest in earlier-stage companies, mainly those that have been trading for less than seven years. In addition, the investable universe for VCTs has become more limited, with management buyouts excluded and investments in asset-backed firms restricted. One the one hand investing in younger businesses could lead to high returns, but at the same time risk is increased.

It is important to point out that VCTs are complex products and are only suitable for sophisticated investors. Please ensure you understand the risks involved. If you are unsure about the suitability of any investment please seek financial advice.