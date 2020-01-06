10 top funds from 2019

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Last year, most global stock markets ended up making reasonable gains. In the US, the main indices recorded new all-time highs in December and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the year up 22%. The S&P 500 did better, up 29%, and the Nasdaq beat them both, gaining 35%.

The UK markets didn’t do as well, but the FTSE 100 index still went up by 12%.

Each week we look at the performance of the most readily available UK domiciled Unit Trusts and OEICs. Last year, the annual returns ranged from a loss of 14%, for the LF Miton UK Smaller Companies fund, to a gain of over 45%, for the ASI UK Smaller Companies fund.

Here’s a list of the top 10 funds: