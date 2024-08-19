AGM alert: this bonus is FTSE 250 star boss’ biggest ever

A £1 million “exceptional bonus” has been awarded to the boss of Games Workshop after he oversaw another successful year at the FTSE 250-listed Warhammer figurines maker.

Kevin Rountree, who joined the business in 1998 as assistant group accountant, got a total of £1.8 million for his biggest annual remuneration figure since taking the helm in 2015.

The bonus, which is equivalent to 150% of salary, is only awarded by the remuneration committee if “proven, exceptional performance” has been delivered.

Games Workshop does not run a long-term incentive scheme, believing that the use of formulaic target setting goes against the culture of the business. Cash payments under the staff profit share scheme amounted to £6,000, up from £4,000 the year before.

Auto Trader

When: 11am, Thursday 19 September.

Where: 4th Floor, 1 Tony Wilson Place, Manchester, M15 4FN.

How to participate: Proxy voting instructions should be returned no later than 11am, Tuesday 17 September. More details about the Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO) AGM can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Matt Davies, who is the former chief executive of Pets at Home, Halfords and Tesco UK, was appointed to the role following the 2023 AGM.

How did the company do in the year to 31 March? Revenues grew by 14% to £570.9 million, with operating profit up 26% to £348.7 million. Adjusted earnings per share increased by 8% to 29.37p. A final dividend of 6.4p a share is due to be paid on 27 September, resulting in a 1.2p increase in the total for the year to 9.6p.

How have shares performed? Up 14% to 700.2p (813p last Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Nathan Coe’s base salary increased in July by 11.7% to £700,000. His total remuneration for 2023-24 amounted to £2.98 million, up from the previous year’s £1.28 million when long-term incentives did not vest. This year’s total included an annual bonus of cash and deferred shares worth £867,000, representing 92.2% of the maximum opportunity. The 96.9% vesting of long-term incentives granted in 2021 contributed £1.45 million to the overall figure. These shares must be retained for two years after their vesting.

Why the big pay rise? The remuneration committee said incentive opportunities have not changed since the 2015 IPO and that recent base salary increases have been behind those for the wider workforce. This is despite growth in operating profit of 162% and market capitalisation increasing from £2.35 billion at the float to more than £6 billion. It believes the double-digit percentage increases for the company’s three senior executives give a better reflection of their roles and the current scale of Auto Trader. Even after the increases are applied, the company points out that base salaries are still below the lower quartile of the market peer group.

How else is the remuneration policy changing? As part of the move to a more competitive package, the CEO’s maximum award under the long-term incentive scheme will be increased by 50% of salary to 250%, or up to 300% of base salary in exceptional circumstances. Taken together with the salary increases, the maximum remuneration opportunities for executive directors still rank between lower quartile and median of the market peer group. The last binding vote on the company’s remuneration policy at the 2021 AGM got 99.69% support.

How was this year’s variable pay determined? The bonus was based 75% on adjusted operating profit, which came in £5 million short of the stretch target of £365 million. The rest was based on strategic milestones. On the long-term incentive scheme, operating profit growth of 13.8% and revenue growth of 13.4% for the performance period meant the maximum pay out under these elements. The remaining 12.5% of the award was linked to diversity progress.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual remuneration report was approved with 95.91% of votes in favour.

How’s the company doing on diversity? Following the AGM, 67% of board roles and one of the senior positions will be held by women. Two directors are from a minority ethnic background.

Games Workshop

When: 10am, Wednesday 18 September.

Where: Willow Road, Lenton, Nottingham, NG7 2WS.

How to participate: Proxy voting instructions should be returned no later than 10am, Monday 16 September. More AGM details can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? John Brewis was appointed in January 2023, having joined the board in 2018. He has over 30 years’ experience of high-volume manufacturing, including as a divisional director at former Trinity Mirror business Reach.

How did the company do in the year to 2 June? Core sales were 11% higher at £494.7 million, while licensing revenues rose 22% to £31 million. The overall 12% improvement in revenues drove a 19% increase in pre-tax profits to £203 million and earnings per share 12% higher at 458.8p. Dividends paid and declared amounted to 420p, up from 415p the year before.

How have shares performed? Up 4% to 9,985p (10,250p last Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Kevin Rountree’s base salary has increased by 7.4% from 1 January. This follows an independent benchmarking review by the remuneration committee and takes into consideration that executive directors did not receive a base pay annual increase in 2021-22 or 2022-23. In addition to his base salary of £739,000 for 2023-24, Rountree got an exceptional bonus award of £1 million. This took his total remuneration for the year to £1.8 million, the highest figure since he became chief executive in January 2015.

What about other staff? Cash payments under the group profit share scheme were made in December 2023 and May. For 2023-24 each eligible employee received a total of £6,000, up from £4,000 the year before and lifting the total to £18.4 million from £11.6 million.

What’s in the new remuneration policy? The company operates a simple structure made up of base pay, pension, benefits and exceptional bonus award worth up to 150% of salary in the case of the chief executive. This bonus is subject to the discretion of the remuneration committee if “proven, exceptional performance” has been delivered. Any variable, discretionary bonus is subject to a clawback provision and considers the wider stakeholder experience - that of shareholders and employees.

Why the difference with FTSE 250 peers?Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) believes that formulaic target incentive setting within long-term incentive schemes goes against the culture of team effort and leadership that the company has thrived on to deliver consistent year-on-year growth.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual remuneration report was approved with 89.1% of votes in favour.

How’s the company doing on diversity? There are currently two female board members, with the gender diversity level of 33% below the 40% set out in the UK Listing Rules. One director is from an ethnic minority background.