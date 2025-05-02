AGM alert: Haleon, Greggs, Raspberry Pi

Unilever (LSE:ULVR) suffered one of the first major protests of the current FTSE 100 AGM season when more than a quarter of shareholder votes were cast against its annual pay report.

The dissent has been linked to the 1.8 million euros (£1.5 million) starting salary for Fernando Fernandez following his surprise promotion to chief executive in February.

According to Sky News, proxy adviser ISS said the discount to the salary of predecessor Hein Schumacher was too small at just 50,000 euros.

The protest vote means Unilever is required to publish a statement detailing its response, including consultation with shareholders, within six months of the AGM.

Fellow consumer goods group Haleon (LSE:HLN) is in the AGM spotlight later this month, while Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI) is also due to host its first AGM as a publicly listed company.

Haleon

When: 3pm, Wednesday 28 May.

Where: A virtual meeting, broadcast from Haleon’s London offices and accessed via the Lumi electronic meeting platform

How to participate: The deadline for proxy voting instructions is 3pm, Friday 23 May, while questions in advance of the meeting should be submitted by 12pm, Tuesday 27 May. With a significant majority of the company’s ownership outside the UK, Haleon says the virtual meeting format allows more shareholders to participate. More AGM details can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Dave Lewis was Tesco chief executive from 2014 to 2020.

How did the company do in 2024? The Sensodyne and Centrum business recorded revenues of £11.2 billion, representing organic growth of 5%. Operating profit of £2.5 billion showed an underlying increase of 9.8%, driven by margin expansion and productivity savings. Free cash flow of £1.9 billion reduced the debt to adjusted earnings ratio to 2.8 times. A final dividend of 4.6p a share is due to be paid on 5 June, resulting in a 10% increase for the year to 6.6p and equivalent to about 37% of 2024 adjusted earnings of 17.9p a share.

How have shares performed? Up 17% at 377.4p (388.7p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Brian McNamara’s base salary for this year has increased 3.5% to £1.35 million. His total remuneration for 2024 amounted to £9 million, up from the £5.8 million received in relation to 2023 trading. The figure included cash and deferred shares worth £1.5 million after the annual bonus scheme paid 58.2% of the maximum opportunity. The 76% vesting of long-term incentives contributed £6 million to the final figure.

Was discretion used? The remuneration committee considered the impact of inflation in several markets in the context of the wider business performance over the three years of the long-term incentive plan. This reduced the vesting result from 85% to 76% of the maximum.

How was variable pay determined? The annual bonus scorecard had a 60% weighting on organic revenues growth, which came in just below the 5.3% target at 5%. Operating profit growth of 9.8% was above the 7.5% target but below the maximum of 11.5%. This year’s award has been re-balanced to increase the focus on organic operating profit growth, which will now have a 40% weighting. The vesting of long-term incentives awarded in 2022 was based on the measures of cumulative cash flow and the ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings. Share price appreciation over the period increased the value of McNamara’s grant of shares by £1.58 million.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual remuneration report was approved with 95.74% of votes in favour.

How’s the company doing on diversity? The gender split of the 11-strong board is 64% female, including one senior role. The company meets the Parker Review objective on board ethnic minority representation.