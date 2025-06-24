The Analyst: best sectors in each phase of the economic cycle

Global equities broadly recovered following April's volatility, which was caused by fears about President Donald Trump’s punitive US tariffs.

Markets have shown resilience, reflecting the assumption that while protectionist rhetoric may persist, there is still room for negotiation. This strength is underpinned by a robust US labour market, which has remained firm despite softening indicators and the prospect of future Federal Reserve rate cuts. However, persistent inflation continues to complicate the outlook.

Geopolitical risks remain elevated. Despite the ceasefire, ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, and most recently US involvement, have increased global risk aversion, and the real impact on the markets and the economy remain uncertain.

Despite a strong recovery, markets have struggled to make further gains in recent weeks. However, sector performance gives us a more detailed insight.

Market performance and valuations Return: YTD Return: 1 year Return: 3 years Return: 5 years Return: 10 years Historical P/E Forward P/E MSCI World/Utilities 6.56 11.91 5.52 7.95 9.70 18.10 16.71 MSCI World/Industrials 5.74 11.44 15.10 14.64 11.97 23.27 21.82 MSCI World/Comm Services 5.16 20.68 19.19 14.18 9.42 20.97 18.95 MSCI World/Financials 5.16 21.75 15.61 18.64 11.61 15.47 14.05 MSCI World/Consumer Staples 3.93 6.70 4.93 6.89 8.42 24.89 20.74 MSCI World/Materials 0.84 -6.46 0.55 8.97 8.44 21.72 17.43 MSCI World -2.54 7.36 10.66 12.21 11.30 22.59 19.66 MSCI World/Energy -7.10 -11.72 0.34 16.94 5.98 14.25 13.92 MSCI World/Health Care -7.46 -10.04 0.33 4.14 7.98 23.88 16.34 MSCI World/Information Tech -7.68 8.49 19.09 17.95 20.93 35.54 28.37 MSCI World/Consumer Discretionary -8.93 10.51 10.10 10.65 11.68 23.93 23.71

Source: Morningstar as of 31 May 2025. Total returns in GBP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The MSCI World Index remains negative for the year, dragged down largely by the technology sector, which has fallen almost 8% in 2025 after very strong returns in 2023 and 2024.

In contrast, sectors such as communication services, industrials, financials, and utilities have seen renewed interest.

Meanwhile, consumer discretionary, energy, healthcare, and technology have lagged. Despite recent setbacks, technology remains a long-term outperformer.

Healthcare’s underperformance is partly attributed to political headwinds in the US, particularly surrounding healthcare reform. Whether this rotation will be sustained remains uncertain.

Sector rotation explained

Sector rotation is an investment strategy that capitalises on the tendency of different market sectors to outperform at various stages of the economic cycle.

During periods of economic expansion, cyclical and growth-oriented sectors such as technology and consumer discretionary often lead the market. Conversely, in downturns, defensive sectors such as healthcare, consumer staples, and utilities tend to offer greater stability.

The economic cycle typically comprises four phases: