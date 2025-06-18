Why Warren Buffett could back Britain in final mega-deal

Berkshire Hathaway portfolio review It’s clear that Buffett wants to leave his house in good order before he retires. He’s pruned an outsized Apple holding and tidied up other positions to give it much better balance. In total he now holds 36 positions, and still likes to have the fund focused on a few big bets, with 90% invested in just 10 companies and 70% in the top five. Apple is still the largest, making up 26%, American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) at 16%, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) at 11%, Bank of America at 9% and Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) at 8% completing the top five. The other names that complete the top 10 are a holding in fracking specialist Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) at 5%, credit rating agency Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) at 4%, food producer The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) at 4%, health insurer Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) at 3% and healthcare equipment maker DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA) at 3% Now that the fund has been spring cleaned and is holding cash, the big question is where next? Backing Britain There are several reasons why Buffett would back British companies. Purely on a valuation basis the potential for excess returns is greater in the UK. The FTSE 100 PE ratio is currently 12.8 times compared with a long-term average of 15. UK equity markets have been avoided due to concerns about an unsteady political backdrop, and where it stands with its biggest trading partner, the EU. Both these issues have been stabilised recently with trade deals being signed with the EU, India and the US. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has also steadied nerves in bond markets by sticking to her fiscal rules, with UK bond yields falling since the beginning of the year as buyers return. Another sign of improved economic conditions has been the performance of the pound, steadily increasing and now up more than 8% against the dollar from the start of the year to the highest level for three years. If Buffett is thinking about making a move, he should do so sooner rather than later as currency markets are eating into his purchasing power. Elephant hunting Buffett has always said he’s looking for the next elephant in his fund, and by that he means a sizeable position that can deliver returns. Just because he’s holding $350 billion in cash doesn’t mean he needs to invest it all though. Berkshire Hathaway has always held quite high cash levels averaging around 20%, or $200 billion at current valuations, so that leaves $150 billion, or £110 billion, to spend. Watch our video: ‘Very attractive’ outlook for country Warren Buffett back s

The smallest companies he holds positions in are around the $11 billion mark, which would mean around £8 billion in the UK. This is more out of necessity than anything else, he doesn't really want to get too involved in the running of the company, he's not an activist shareholder, and current stock market rules mean once a holding of 30% is reached then a full offer for the company has to be made. To prevent the legal and administrative headache that goes with this it's clear that with $150 billion to invest he needs some big names.

