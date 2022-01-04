Apple becomes world’s first $3 trillion company

What a start to 2022! The iPhone maker kicked off the new year with a near-3% surge in share price to take its valuation past the big number for the first time.

Having spent a few weeks threatening to do it, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) waited until the first trading day of 2022 before finally becoming the first company to be valued at $3 trillion. During a strong start to the new year for stocks broadly, the iPhone maker's shares rallied around 3% to a high of $182.88, briefly surpassing the price needed to achieve the magic number by two cents. Covid cases may have surged around the world, but traders continue to back the US economy and corporate profits to keep underpinning stock prices. That's despite the ongoing threat of high inflation and interest rate rises through 2022.

It's been an amazing ride for loyal Apple shareholders. Ten years ago, you could still have bought the shares for less than $15. In August 2018 they were worth around $57, taking the valuation above $1 trillion for the first time. Just two years later the business was worth over $2 trillion. The significance of Apple's meteoric rise is illustrated by the graphic below.