Are HSBC shares about to retest three-year low?

Somewhat surprisingly, the performance in the Asia region from which HSBC derives the vast majority of its profits held up well, including a resilient performance (for the moment) from Hong Kong.

Overall, pre-tax profit increased by 4%, even though there was an additional charge to potential credit losses arising from the Hong Kong conflict.

Overall, the capital cushion remained stable, there was evidence of growth in loans and advances, and the Global Private Banking division added $19 billion of net new money. Elsewhere, the dividend was maintained which, given the current yield of 5.1% and the magnitude of expenditure to come, is a prudent decision.

However, there are more questions than answers emanating from this update. The continuing historic lows in the interest rate environment globally show no signs of abating, putting pressure on margins and the lack of clarity around a permanent CEO is another hurdle to jump.

Meanwhile, HSBC is on a punchy valuation, which will become increasingly difficult to defend given the clear squeeze on the company's key metrics at present. The shares have had a lacklustre time which is beginning to look justified. A 7% decline over the last six months has limited the stock to a gain of just 1% over the last year, which compares to a 4.2% jump for the wider FTSE 100.

The current performance and the immediate outlook both suggest better value elsewhere, with the market consensus of the shares as a ‘sell’ being the unfortunate result.

