The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, BT, BP, Shell, Next, Glaxo

Monday 28 October

Trading Statements

HSBC Holdings

AGM/EGM

Verseon Corporation

Tuesday 29 October

Trading Statements



BP, Bloomsbury Publishing

Wednesday 30 October

Trading Statements

Smurfit Kappa, Standard Chartered, Computacenter, Next, ConvaTec, GlaxoSmithKline, Leaf Clean Energy Company

AGM/EGM

Ideagen, Angle, Redde, Origo Partners, Goldplat

Thursday 31 October

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Senior (LSE:SNR), SThree (LSE:STHR), Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG), Go-Ahead (LSE:GOG), Dunelm (LSE:DNLM).

Trading statements



Smith & Nephew, International Personal Finance, Provident Financial, Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Indivior, BT Group, Acacia Mining, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Thomson Reuters

AGM/EGM

Go-Ahead, Argos Resources, Block Energy, MaxCyte

Friday 1 November

Trading statements

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

