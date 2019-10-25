The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, BT, BP, Shell, Next, Glaxo
A slew of FTSE 100 companies publish results in the days ahead, among them the banks and oil majors.
Monday 28 October
Trading Statements
HSBC Holdings
AGM/EGM
Verseon Corporation
Tuesday 29 October
Trading Statements
BP, Bloomsbury Publishing
Wednesday 30 October
Trading Statements
Smurfit Kappa, Standard Chartered, Computacenter, Next, ConvaTec, GlaxoSmithKline, Leaf Clean Energy Company
AGM/EGM
Ideagen, Angle, Redde, Origo Partners, Goldplat
Thursday 31 October
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Senior (LSE:SNR), SThree (LSE:STHR), Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG), Go-Ahead (LSE:GOG), Dunelm (LSE:DNLM).
Trading statements
Smith & Nephew, International Personal Finance, Provident Financial, Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Indivior, BT Group, Acacia Mining, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Thomson Reuters
AGM/EGM
Go-Ahead, Argos Resources, Block Energy, MaxCyte
Friday 1 November
Trading statements
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels
