Are takeovers good or bad for shareholders?

In this episode, on the back of a pick-up in takeover activity, we discuss the good, the bad and the ugly in stock market acquisitions.

Joining Kyle to discuss the topic is Ken Wotton, who manages various funds, including Strategic Equity Capital Ord (LSE:SEC) investment trust and funds for Gresham House. Wotton explains how he approaches takeover offers for the stocks he owns, and identifies key ingredients of a successful takeover for shareholders.

Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.