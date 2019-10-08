Are these two recruiters canaries in the economic coalmine?

Robert Walters (LSE:RWA) and Page Group (LSE:PAGE) added to the market's October jitters today as profit warnings from the recruitment pair heightened fears about the direction of the global economy.

There's uncertainty pretty much wherever you look at the moment, with Robert Walters citing Brexit, US-China trade tensions and Hong Kong protests among a "unique set of cumulative headwinds". Confronted with this, it's little wonder that potential candidates are thinking long and hard before they decide to move jobs.

Robert Walters now thinks that 2019 profits will be in line with the previous year's £49.1 million, which is still a decent showing given that the figure for 2018 was up 21%. Net fee income rose 2% in the most recent quarter, despite an 11% slide in its Brexit-hit UK division.

Page Group also brought forward its quarterly trading update by a day to reveal that operating profits will be between £140 million and £150 million, compared with the current consensus of £157 million. Its 2% quarterly net fee growth was lower than the market forecast at 5%.

It warned that the deterioration in trading conditions seen in the three months to September 30 were anticipated to continue. Signs of slower conditions in Germany and the United States are a particular worry, while China continues to be impacted by trade tariff uncertainty.

The updates drew a predictable response on the stock market, with Robert Walters down 7% to 457p and 30% since the start of July. Page fell 11% to 373p and is off 27% on the start of the third quarter. Hays, which is due to report Q3 figures on October 15, was off 6% at 134p.