Are these two recruiters canaries in the economic coalmine?

These are cyclical stocks, well used to managing their balance sheets according to the trends in the global economy. While a regional spread of offices has helped to diversify revenue streams and offered some resilience, weathering the uncertainty has been made much harder by the number and severity of geopolitical storms currently raging.

Robert Walters generates around 69% of its net fee income through permanent positions, which makes it more vulnerable to a slowdown in the global economy. Page achieves 59% of its revenues from temporary placements but 76% of its profits from permanent roles.

The key for Robert Walters is in targeting markets where there are skills shortages, such as in the technology or data science sectors and where its expertise can be beneficial for clients.

This strategy paid off during stronger economic times, with the company's shares among the best performing in 2017 after a series of profit upgrades. The stock peaked at 779p in August 2018, buoyed by a 22% increase in the total dividend to 14.7p during the year.

Page has also been rewarding shareholders, with its run of special payments since 2015 including last year's £40.8 million special dividend of 12.73p for a total dividend yield of 5.7% at the year end share price.

Its balance sheet remains strong, with net cash of £92 million at the end of the third quarter up £10 million on the previous quarter. Shareholders are tomorrow also due to receive interim and special dividends worth £54.5 million or 17.03 pence a share.

Analysts at UBS and Morgan Stanley valued Page shares at 440p and 485p prior to today's profits warning.

