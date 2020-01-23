ASOS shares rally as results mark return to form

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

However, given the previous year’s tribulations, investors remain wary. The period saw a deterioration of 1.7% in gross margin, driven by US duty and investment in customer acquisition and with the fillip of the end of year bonanza now having passed, perhaps the real heavy lifting starts now.

Retailing, especially online, remains a fickle and ferociously competitive marketplace and any return to the company’s operational issues will be seized upon by the bears.

It remains to be seen whether this statement represents an inflection point. Not surprisingly, the shares have whipsawed in recent times. Even prior to today’s positive reaction to the news, the shares had added 39% over the last six months, but this was not enough to lift the shares over the last year as a whole, where the 1% decline compares to a 5.7% hike for the wider FTSE AIM 100.

Indeed, over the last two years the shares remain down 56% and therefore there is much to do for ASOS to regain its status as a market darling.

ASOS has certainly impressed with this update, but the market consensus of the shares as a “hold” is likely to remain in place until the company can show that this performance represents a new trend, rather than a blip.

