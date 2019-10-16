Is ASOS surge to four-month high justified?

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

There are some glimmers which support this optimism – group revenues rose 13%, international retail revenues (which represent 63% of the total) improved by 11% and the company has not burdened itself with dividend payments, which has allowed historically for profits to be ploughed back into the business.

Meanwhile, in admitting that it had taken its eye off the ball on the basics, ASOS has now pledged to reaffirm its focus on product, presentation and customer engagement.

Without question, ASOS has much to do to regain its former status as a market darling. The shares have lost 49% over the last year, as compared to a 14% decline for the wider FTSE AIM 100 index, and 34% in the last six months alone.

Today's statement will repair some of that damage, but it is likely that investors will need to see several quarters of sustained and solid growth before being confident of a full recovery. In the meantime, the market consensus of the shares as a ‘hold’ will likely remain in place until material progress is confirmed.

