The Autumn Budget 2025: just how painful could it be?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves at the Global Progress Action Summit in London in September 2025. Photo: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images.

The Autumn Budget – taking place on 26 November – might not be coinciding with Halloween this year, but it’s still inducing fear among savers and investors.

Just like this time last year, the rumour mill is in overdrive, with speculation over what Rachel Reeves’ red briefcase might contain reaching fever pitch.

Since last year, the public finances have not improved. Estimates suggest the chancellor needs to raise in the region of £30 billion or more on the back of lower growth forecasts and increased borrowing costs. Cost-cutting measures have not gone to plan either, with the government’s much-criticised reforms to welfare spending reined in, reducing the subsequent savings.

The situation puts Reeves – who has pledged not to increase taxes on working people – in a tricky position.

Here we look at some of the options she could be considering.

Pensions

“Pensions are a big talking point,” says Ian Cook, financial planner at Quilter Cheviot. One rumoured option is to get rid of higher-rate tax relief and introduce a new flat rate of 25% or 30% for all. “This would help basic-rate taxpayers but reduce benefits for higher earners, who may start looking at ISAs or other wrappers instead.”

Another option is to reduce the amount of money that savers can take out of their pensions tax free. This could see the cap fall from £268,275 to just £100,000. This was rumoured last year too, and has prompted record numbers to take tax-free cash out of their pensions early.

And it’s not just nervous investors. At the start of October, pensions commentator Tom McPhail wrote an article in The Times explaining why he was taking his tax-free cash at age 59, while he’s still working part-time. Cutting the allowance to £100,000 would cost him, he calculated, between £33,655 and £67,310 (depending on how much of his income is taxed at 40%).

A third option could be scaling back salary sacrifice for pension contributions, a strategy that enables employees to make national insurance savings, in addition to tax relief. Earlier this year, HMRC published research exploring how employers would respond to a range of hypothetical reforms.

However, while pensions often look like an easy target for the chancellor, analysis from pension consultancy LCP is warning that adopting any of these measures could leave a bitter economic and political aftertaste.

Its report highlighted five potential problems:

Breaches the manifesto promise not to raise taxes for working people

Significant impact on public sector workers (when industrial relations are already fragile)

Places additional burdens on employers (after last year’s £25 billion hike to employer’s national insurance contributions)

It wouldn’t raise much revenue, fast (it would take time to implement and transitional protections would need to be offered to those who lose out)

Discourages saving in private pensions.

Steve Webb, a partner at LCP and co-author of the report said: “Raiding pension tax relief may look superficially attractive for a cash-strapped chancellor. But lying beneath the surface are multiple traps for the unwary, meaning that reforms might raise far less than expected, break manifesto promises to workers or put additional burdens on employers who are already under pressure.

“The political backlash against such reforms could easily echo previous ‘Omnishambles’ Budgets where a U-turn was made within a matter of weeks.”

Inheritance tax

Last year, the chancellor announced plans to make pensions subject to inheritance tax (IHT) and scaled back allowances for business and agricultural property, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will get left alone this year.

Options for increasing revenues include:

Extending the freeze on the nil rate band (it’s currently frozen at £325,000 until 2028)

Reducing the residential nil rate band

Removing taper relief on gifts made shortly before death

Extending the seven-year rule to 10 years, meaning it would take a decade for lifetime gifts to leave your estate and become tax-free

Imposing a cap on lifetime gifting.

IHT has long been referred to as the UK’s most hated tax, even though it currently only affects less than 5% of estates.

A recent poll by YouGov found that 54% of the public want the tax to be scrapped and 67% want the nil rate band to be increased from its current level of £325,000.

Cook adds: “These changes would make early gifting and trust planning more important, but they are politically sensitive, so any reform may be phased. The IHT landscape is already intricate to say the least, so moves to make the system simpler should be top of Reeves’ list.”