Aviva backed as new look results loom
Income stocks Aviva and Legal & General are reporting results under new accounting rules next week. What will this mean for their future dividends?
Aviva shares have been favoured over Legal & General after a City bank took a closer look at what to expect from the UK insurance pair’s half-year results next week.
UBS sees a potential 25% upside for Aviva (LSE:AV.) to 480p, adding that its preference over Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) is also caused by lower exposure to market risks and its greater diversification.
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers
The City bank likes L&G but has a “neutral” recommendation based on a 235p target price.
L&G is the first to report on Tuesday, with UBS not ruling out a surprise one-off buyback of shares given the company’s solvency ratio position.
It believes a sum of £400 million is affordable, although with a new chief executive starting next year and reinvestment opportunities likely to generate better returns the probability of such a move is regarded as low.
The half-year results season will be the first under the IFRS17 reporting standard, which changes the timing of profit recognition but has no bearing on solvency or cash flow metrics.
UBS expects the switch to cause a 30% reduction in earnings per share, a move that has heightened investor concern about dividend cover.
The sustainability of payouts and uncertainty over the UK economic outlook have meant that UK-listed life insurers have underperformed EU counterparts and the wider market this year.
- Two FTSE 250 stars with US momentum
- DIY Investor Diary: how I invest to preserve wealth
- Stockwatch: much risk is priced in, but is it time to buy?
Aviva shares have fallen by about 14% and L&G is down 9%, with both stocks trading with projected dividend yields above 9%.
UBS expects Aviva’s results next Wednesday to include a 6% improvement in half-year dividend to 10.9p a share but with no share buyback. Operating profits are likely to be broadly flat at about £653 million, in line with the company’s guidance for around £700 million.
Areas to watch in the results include the potential impact of wildfires in Canada, particularly in Ontario where the company has a top three position in both commercial and personal lines general insurance.
UBS adds that Aviva's five-year earnings annual growth rate of 7.1% and retained earnings of £5 billion should be sufficient to alleviate investor concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.
Meanwhile, L&G’s projected earnings growth rate of 8.7% under IFRS17 also comes in higher than UBS’s dividend per share expectations for 5% a year growth to 2027.
Price/earnings (P/E) multiples for both companies are higher under IFRS 17, but with Aviva still screening cheaper than L&G. UBS said: “Aviva's P/E discount is unjustified given its diversified business model and lower exposure to market risks relative to L&G.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks