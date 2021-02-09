Backing from Elon Musk’s Tesla sends bitcoin price rocketing 

Whether you're the Sage of Omaha or that man from Newport whose laptop hard-drive is buried at the local tip, the “Elon Effect” driving today's latest surge in the bitcoin price is likely to have been hard to stomach.

The cryptocurrency soared to more than $48,000 at one point this morning after Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) took bitcoin a step closer to widespread acceptance by signalling that it could soon be used as a form of payment for its electric vehicles.

The world's most valuable car maker also bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin and updated its investment policy so that it is able to hold alternative reserve assets. In doing so, Tesla's regulatory filing to the SEC provided a decent summary of why so many investors won't go near crypto assets.

As Tesla warned: “The prices of digital assets have been in the past and may continue to be highly volatile, including as a result of various associated risks and uncertainties.”

These include the reliance on technology for the creation of the assets, which raises threats as diverse as malicious attacks through to “technological obsolescence”. It also pointed to uncertainty over future regulation or how accounting rules may be applied to assets currently considered indefinite-lived intangible assets.

American investor Warren Buffett, known as the Sage of Omaha, has been one of the fiercest critics of bitcoin, believing the currency is worthless. He told CNBC in an interview last year: “Bitcoin has no unique value at all. It doesn’t produce anything. You can stare at it all day and no little bitcoins come out. It’s a delusion basically.”