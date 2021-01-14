Tesla: is Elon Musk’s vast fortune safe?

Elon Musk and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are continuing to defy the sceptics after a Bitcoin-style surge in the value of the electric car maker briefly made the tycoon the world's richest person.

In what's likely to have been the fastest case of wealth creation in history, Musk's net worth overtook that of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos to reach more than $188 billion, after the value of his 20% stake in Tesla surged by more than 750% in the past year.

While an 8% slide in Tesla's value on Monday 11 January meant his spell at the top lasted only four days, few would bet against Musk holding the number one position over the longer term.

Many interactive investor clients have backed Musk for further success after Tesla was consistently among the most-bought US stocks on our platform through 2020.

At the other end of the investor spectrum, Baillie Gifford fund managers James Anderson and Tom Slater continue to hold more than 12% of the FTSE 100-listed Scottish Mortgage investment trust (LSE:SMT) in Tesla, a stake now worth more than £2 billion.

Tesla fanned investor enthusiasm on 2 January when it met a target to deliver half a million vehicles in 2020, the latest milestone to be ticked off after a run of quarterly profits.

This operational progress meant Nasdaq-listed Tesla was given the green light for admission to the S&P 500, prompting a combined $51 billion trade by index funds adjusting their holdings to include the world's most valuable car company.